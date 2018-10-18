Just Now: Tambuwal, Ahmed shun NEC meeting, Fayemi makes fresh appearance after Ekiti return

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri and his Kwara state counterpart, Abdulfatah Ahmed, both leaders of their various states failed to show up at the ongoing National Economic Council meeting (NEC).

NEC meeting is usually meant for all state Governors, Minister and other government officials whose portfolio are associated with economy at the federal level.

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who appeared at the meeting being presided over by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after he was sworn in two days ago was the cynosure of all eyes.

Fayemi who was sworn in on Tuesday as the Governor of Ekiti state for the second term arrived the State House Council Chambers by 10.55am.

From one seat to the other,Fayemi moved round hugging his colleagues. Until his emergence as the Governor, Fayemi was the Minister of Solid Minerals.

Governors who are attending the meeting are Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Akinwumi Ambode (Lagos), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi) and Atiku Bagudu ( Kebbi).

Other states Governors absent sent their deputy to represent them

