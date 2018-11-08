Just Now: Track Oshiomhole down over ‘corruption’, PDP beckons NIA, DSS, Interpol

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to help track down the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, believed to be on the run outside the country since his reported interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged corruption charges.

PDP in a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan a while ago on Thursday noted that “Adams Oshiomhole’s swift flight out of the country, at the heat of the investigation, is suspect and goes to confirm allegations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is shielding him from prosecution for fear that his investigation would implicate certain interests at the Presidency and the APC.

The statement reads, “It is ludicrous that the APC, in its lying proclivities, believes that by dismissing Oshiomhole’s arrest as a rumour and aiding him to momentarily flee the country, it would succeed in getting him off the DSS hook as well as sweeping the matter out of public discourse with its famished broom.

“No! Nigerians are already aware that Oshiomhole has not denied his investigation including his reported confession that the Presidency was in the loop of all his actions.

“The PDP had always cautioned Adams Oshiomhole of his unbridled arrogance, lust for power and alleged embezzlement of public funds for which he must surely have his day in the hands of the law.

“The PDP therefore demands that APC and the Buhari Presidency must immediately produce Adams Oshiomhole to face investigation and prosecution in our courts.

Meanwhile, Ologbondiyan, while receiving Kogi state House of Assembly’s candidates, said that the allegation of corruption in APC primaries contributed to Oshiomole’s interrogation by the DSS.

Ologbondiyan said that PDP’s primaries were credible, adding that under the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, the party is committed to equity and justice.

Explaining the importance of Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as PDP presidential candidate, the PDP spokesman said, “the outcome of PDP national convention brought a pan Nigeria candidate, who’s loved and respected at home and accepted in the geo-political zones.

“He’s a unifier, a problem solvers. Atiku Will create jobs for army of unemployed youths.”

Ologbondiyan, however, urged the Kogi House of Assembly’s candidates to work round the clock to sell the candidature of Atiku in their respective localities, worship places, offices among others, adding that they should work assiduously so that PDP would come out victorious in the 2019 general elections.

