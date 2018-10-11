Just Now: Uncertainty as Atiku seeks audience with Obasanjo ahead 2019 polls

Sources on the know have disclosed that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has concluded plans to visit former President Olusegun Obasanjo later on Thursday.

His visit to Otta in Ogun state is coming less than one week after he clinched PDP Presidential ticket.

The two men had an on-again-off-again relationship since the two fell out towards the end of the Obasanjo presidency when the former president allegedly mounted schemes to block Atiku from succeeding him as president.

Atiku had on his part actively played a role in stopping the third term agenda reportedly schemed by Obasanjo.

Obasanjo had in the past vowed not to ever support Atiku’s long nurtured presidential aspiration, there is expectation that the former president may unbend upon his even more harsh assessment of the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.

There are indications that the proposed meeting between Atiku and Obasanjo was triggered after Afenifere, a Yoruba group firstly visited the later on Tuesday.

