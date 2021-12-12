Justice for Sokoto travellers

Whatever the overwhelming consequences, we must stand tall and demonstrate an unalloyed determination, sensitivity and dedicated resolve, commitments to secure the people from the perils attended to Sokoto travellers.

The frightful killing of Sokoto travellers was a repetition into the large-scale of horrendous activities of terrorists in the Northern part of this country. One wonders, when will the North see the end of this insecurity and mass killings? It must be noted that the burning of Sokoto people was the latest tragedy among the many series of calamities that befell the northern region courtesy of banditry.

It was quite horrible the manner through which these innocent lives were gruesomely killed. I’m emotionally disturbed by the sorrowful demise of the victims. This is the worst I have ever heard on a murder victim. Therefore, I still believe, such savage beasts don’t deserve to be treated with tenderness.

One may wish not to hear even the terrifying news of this excessively bad, unpleasant situation. My disappointment was very great when I found out that the government couldn’t show genuine commitments to arrest the future occurrence. We were really hurt by watching the horrific scenes of this predicament. That’s why I must to say that failure to track down perpetrators of this heinous crime might ignite anger and huge disappointment. One could hardly believe the intensity of this heartlessness.

Accordingly, the government must do all it can to stop banditry. It’s on good note to say that failure on the part of the government to take a serious action on this case may possibly discourage people from commuting through the lengths and breadths of the North. This unfortunate incident must have eventually put travellers in great fear. But in particular to this moment, for justice to prevail, the government must dispatch a high-level special intelligence unit to unmask the ugly faces behind the burn of 42 Sokoto travellers. All that’s required must be applied to ensure justice for the victims.

The savage manner through which they rejoiced the death of those innocent lives must prompt one to demand justice for Sokoto travellers. This barbaric act must no doubt trigger a collective public outcry. Therefore, we are all justice seekers for the Sokoto victims. To burn people alive while watching them burnt to ashes, justice in this regard means arresting the culprits and making them face the same punishment they administered to Sokoto travellers. This is the right time to move beyond shadow chasing and looked deep into the root cause of banditry in the Northern part of this country. My condolence goes to the family of the victims. May the soul of the departed deceased rest in peace. And may the bereaved families bear the fortitude of this loose.

Abbas Datti,

Kano

[email protected]

Related

No tags for this post.