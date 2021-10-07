Justice Hussein Mukhtar (1954-2021)

Late Hon. Justice Hussein Mukhtar, PhD, was born in 1954 to the royal family of Alhaji Mukhtar Usman, the late Sarkin Azare and the descendant of Mallam Zaki (the founder of Katagum emirate). His mother was also a royal princess, the daughter of late Sarkin Katagum Abdulkadir III.



Justice Mukhtar attended Government Secondary School, Azare, and proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in 1972.

He was called to the bar in 1981 as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He started his working career with Bauchi State Judiciary from June 1976-October 1992.He served in different capacities as magistrate and secretary, Bauchi State Judicial Service Commission.



He later moved to High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in December 1996. He was Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court at the time.



He had worked there for over nine years before he moved to the Court of Appeal in May 2006 to become Justice of the Court of Appeal.He served at Court of Appeal for over 15 years.

Before his demise, Hon. Justice Hussein Mukhtar JCA, was the presiding justice of the Court of Appeal , Kano Division.

Justice Mukhtar passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, after a brief illness. He was aged 67 years.



Mukhtar’s death is a great loss not only to his family and close friends, but also to Katagum emirate, Bauchi state and Nigeria at large.

He was indeed a loyal and great man, a person of dynamism and determination.

May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.



My deepest sympathy goes to his immediate family, his brothers and sisters and to the people of Bauchi state.



Lele Mohammed,Bauchi, Bauchi state