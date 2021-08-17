Justice Jauro’s contribution to justice delivery tremendous – Gov Inuwa

Gombe state Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Monday, said he received with sadness, the news of the death of retired High Court Judge, Justice Abubakar Jauro (Danlawan of Gombe), whose sad event took place Monday in Gombe.

In a message of condolence, made available to newsmen by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Samaila Uba Misilli.

Governor Yahaya described the late Justice Jauro as a distinguished jurist and senior member of the bench who contributed tremendously to the growth of the justice system in Gombe state and Nigeria in general.

He also noted the deceased’s contributions to the development of his community and the state in general, recalling his service years in the state judiciary where he worked with utmost dedication and bowed out in glory in June this year.

“We have indeed lost a man of honour, an illustrious son of Gombe and a courageous jurist who served the state meritoriously and contributed immensely to the development of the law and the growth of the judiciary”.

Governor Yahaya conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, his associates as well as Gombe Emirate, praying Almighty Allah to reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.