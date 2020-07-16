Justice Nasiru Ajanah’s death and Covid-19 brouhaha







Death is inevitable for all mortals. The recent death of Justice Nasiru Ajanah has thrown the state into endless mourning even as family members insist his death was Covid-19 unrelated. OYIBO SALIHU takes a look at how he walked into the den of death.

Apparently, the agonising death of the late Justice Nasiru Ajanah which occurred on Sunday June 28, 2020 was attributed to Covid-19 infection, but family members are of the views that there was no credible evidence to suggest the jurist contracted the dreaded disease.



Family member’s claim



One of the family members who pleaded anonymity told Blueprint in Lokoja that the late Ajanah only complained of fever which was treated with herbs. According to him, the late chief judge regained his strength after using the herbs, but being one of those very few that believe in due process, he still insisted that he would go to the isolation centre.“He went to the centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja by himself in order to get a clean bill of health, but we were surprised when the sad news of his death was announced to us like a thunder because it was not as if his health condition had deteriorated.”We are confident that he did not die of coronavirus because his wife, driver and orderly that are very close to him were tested and all of them tested negative which gave us the hope that nothing bad would happen to our father.”From information available to us, Justice Ajanah died an unhappy man as he was said to have complained repeatedly of total neglect at the centre. His request to see his family was outrightly turned down by operators of the centre.”Apparently, Governor Yahaya Bello had been at loggerheads with the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) over COVID-19 in the state and Nigeria at large. He had on several occasions described the hype about the pandermic as scam force on people.

Gov Bello corroborates family



Corroborating the family’s claims, Bello said he still hold unto his view that Covid-19 is a scam orchestrated by some people to make money.”What is killing Nigerians today is not even the pandemic but the fear already instilled in the people that the virus does not have cure and is a death sentence.”The governor who stated this during the three-day fidda’u prayer of the late jurist in Lokoja insisted that Justice Ajanah did not in any way die of coronavirus.He stated that the judge had underlining health challenge which he had been managing before the advent of coronavirus, stressing that the outbreak of the pandemic made it difficult for him to access his regular medical check up.”At the isolation centre where they kept him, I communicated with him every day till the very day he was declared dead by NCDC. Saddly, while they kept him at the isolation centre, no medical treatment was offered him.”What is happening today with respect to Covid-19 is man-made orchestrated by few individuals in the western world but imported into Africa especially Nigeria by some people who believe that it is an opportunity for them to make fortune out of the pandemic.”It is unfortunate that some leaders and media houses in Nigeria are helping to propagate this virus without any recourse for the economy and well-being of the country and its citizens.”It baffled me when some people now deny that malaria fever has been living with us in African for ages. The symptoms of coronavirus as we have been made to believe are fever, high temperature and difficulty in breathing.”To me , there is no new things here because we have been treating malaria with drugs and herbs. Therefore, if somebody comes out today that Covid-19 is a death sentence, I would not subscribe to that claim.”Again, in any monopolistic market, the consumers are always in trouble because whether the goods are bad or good they must buy without complain since there is no alternative and that is synonymous with Covid-19 in Nigeria and we must stop the deceit.”This act is a crime against humanity and we should all join hands to stop it because the deceit is becoming unbearable and unacceptable. Those using Covid-19 as sources of trading should stop deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians,” Governor Bello advised.



Also speaking recently during the swearing-in of the acting chief judge of the state, Governor Bello reiterated that since Covid-19 was thrust upon the world, nothing is altogether new under the sun. According to him, “Whether Covid-19 or SARS-COV2 is natural or artificial and whether it came out of China or elsewhere, and whether by happenstance or hostile action, we need an evolving synergy between science and common sense, medicine and governance to beat the pandemic.”That is the only way that citizens can find peace between the actual and the stated causes of death in a great number of cases.”



Eulogies from organised labour

Organised labour in the state in their condolence message commiserated with the government and people of the state over the death of the former chief judge.The message which was jointly signed by the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Onuh Edoka and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Ojo Ranti, described Justice Ajanah as an accomplished legal luminary who has been known nationally for his judicial competence, hard work and integrity.

According to the organised labour, the late chief judge would be greatly missed, noting that he passed on when his outstanding counsels are mostly needed, by both the government and other segments of the society.

Eulogizing his virtues, an association, Kogi Youth Council, described the late chief judge as a rare gem and an intellectual colossus who had contributed massively to the judicial reformation in the state and the nation at large.

This was contained in a statement issued by the regional chairman of the council, Comrade H I Ozovehe? “The council sympathises with the families and friends of the late Justice Ajanah and pray that Almighty God would grant him eternal rest.”

The man, Justice Ajanah



Justice Ajanah who would be due for retirement in September 2021 died at the age of 64.He was the longest serving chief judge in the history of the state as he served three governors in the state.He was first appointed a High Court judge by the Government of Kwara state in 1990 and later transferred to Kogi when the state was created in August 1991.

As a High Court judge, Ajanah served in several jurisdictions across the state including Ankpa (1991 to 1993), Isanlu (1994 to 1996) and Okene (1996 to 1999) before moving to Lokoja in 1999 where he served until his death.

The late chief judge started his education at the Local Authority (Central) Primary School Okene between 1962 and 1968. He proceeded to the Federal Government College Keffi in 1969 and was admitted by the same college for his Higher School Certificate (HSC) in 1974.

He studied Law at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and called to the Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

His working career started with Kwara State Ministry of Justice where he served as state counsel between 1982 and 1984. He later set up Nasiru Ajanah & Co. in Okene between 1985 and 1989 before he was appointed as a Judge of Kwara State High Court in 1990.

Ajanah served as chairman, Kabba Disturbance Tribunal in 1994; chairman, Election Petition Tribunal in Adamawa state (1998); member of governing council, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (1999 to 2006); chairman, Panel on Murtala Muhammed International Airport Fire Incident (2000); chairman, Election Petition Tribunal in Akwa Ibom state (2007); and chairman, Election Tribunal Petition Rivers state (2008).