Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia slumps in court

Disgraced former federal judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumobogia, slumped
in court Friday just before the commencement of proceedings in the
alleged graft suit preferred against her by the Economic and Financial
Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the Lagos High Court.
It was gathered that the corrupt former judge, who was dismissed from
the Bench by the NJC in October, this year, for gross misconduct, was
rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance forcing Justice Hakeem
Oshodi to adjourn the matter, following a request by her lead counsel,
Mr. Robert Clarke, SAN.
Ofili-Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Mr. Godwin Obla, SAN, on
31 counts bordering on corruption and two counts bordering on
perverting of justice.
