Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia slumps in court

Disgraced former federal judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumobogia, slumped

in court Friday just before the commencement of proceedings in the

alleged graft suit preferred against her by the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the Lagos High Court.

It was gathered that the corrupt former judge, who was dismissed from

the Bench by the NJC in October, this year, for gross misconduct, was

rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance forcing Justice Hakeem

Oshodi to adjourn the matter, following a request by her lead counsel,

Mr. Robert Clarke, SAN.

Ofili-Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Mr. Godwin Obla, SAN, on

31 counts bordering on corruption and two counts bordering on

perverting of justice.

