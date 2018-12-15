Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia slumps in court

Disgraced former federal judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumobogia, slumped in court Friday just before the commencement of proceedings in the alleged graft suit preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the Lagos High Court.

It was gathered that the corrupt former judge, who was dismissed from the Bench by the NJC in October, this year, for gross misconduct, was rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance forcing Justice Hakeem Oshodi to adjourn the matter, following a request by her lead counsel,

Mr. Robert Clarke, SAN. Ofili-Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Mr. Godwin Obla, SAN, on 31 counts bordering on corruption and two counts bordering on perverting of justice.

