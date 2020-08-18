Justification of military for election comments shows APC is dead – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to justify the military for election comments of President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that the APC, as a political party, is dead.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the responsibility of a political party is to engender civic participation in a free, fair and democratic environment, which the APC has brazenly violated in all our elections since 2019.

The statement partly read “Rather than allow President Buhari to take to corrections and leave a legacy of a truly democratic electoral process, the unelected and wobbling leadership of the APC is whining over the soaring popularity and gains achieved by the PDP under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus as our party’s National Chairman.

“The PDP says it is unfortunate that instead of joining other well-meaning Nigerians in rejecting the undemocratic comments of President Buhari, the APC, being dead to its conscience, chose to support draconian and underhand methods of election.

“Our party asserts that the APC leaders have been distraught and filled with envy and bitterness because the rebranded PDP has since overcome the temporary setback of 2015 to retake its place as the authentic hub for national rebirth; a development that led to the massive support accorded our party by Nigerians in the 2019 Presidential election.

“The PDP mocks APC leadership for living in delusion in their vacuous claims that the PDP is losing support under Prince Secondus, when it is on record that Nigerians have continued to abandon the APC and return to the PDP enmasse, given the manifest failures of the APC and its government.

“Perhaps, the APC, in its hallucination has forgotten that it is public knowledge that under Prince Secondus, the PDP’s popularity and acceptability had soared while the APC had become a derelict, rudderless and bedeviled by bitter internal wrangling, endless backstabbing as well as incompetent, corrupt and detestable leadership.

“APC might want to be reminded that under Prince Secondus, the PDP took back the leadership of the National Assembly and went ahead in the 2019 to recover seven states from the stranglehold of the APC before the Supreme Court judgment on Imo State governorship election.

“The recent return of Edo state to the PDP is a further testament of Nigerians’ rejection of the APC and its leadership, a feat achieved under Prince Secondus.

“It is also public knowledge that the majority of Nigerians were on the side of the PDP in the 2019 Presidential election, which however went the other way due to heavy manipulations and use of brute force by the APC.

“For a national chairman that achieved this record in a space of three years, only a jaundiced and confused party like the APC will say Prince Secondus has performed below expectation.

“It is therefore laughable that the APC, which cannot even boast of a substantive leadership, and whose famished broom has long scattered, would try to equate itself with the PDP”.