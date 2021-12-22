Justify confidence reposed on you, COAS charges newly promoted senior officers



The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen Faruk Yahaya, has urged the newly promoted senior officers to redouble their effort to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Nigerian Army.

The Army Council had on Tuesday approved the promotion of senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Wednesday, said a total of 41 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of Major General, while 76 Colonels were also elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.



According to the statement, “those promoted to the rank of Major General include Brigadier General CU Onwunle Director, Directorate of Army Data Processing Lagos, Brigadier General M Danmadami Research Fellow/Subject Expert, Indian Sub-Continental at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja, Brigadier General OJ Akpor, Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier General UT Musa of the Department of Administration Army Headquarters Abuja, Brigadier General AA Eyitayo, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/ JTF NE Operation HADIN KAI Maiduguri, Borno State. Others are Brigadier General V Ebhaleme of Defence Space Administration Abuja, Brigadier General LT Omoniyi of Department of Civil Military Affairs Abuja and Brigadier General NU Muktar Acting Director of Procurement at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Army Headquarters Abuja amongst others.



“Those promoted to Brigadier General include, Colonel O Adegbe Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna, Colonel AA Babalola Headquarters 3 Division, Colonel NN Orok of Defence Headquarters, Colonel MO Ibrahim Army War College Nigeria, Col BO Omopariola Commander 25 Task Force Brigade, Colonel UV Unachukwu Army War College Nigeria, Colonel OAO Ojo Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Lagos and Col HI Dasuki of the Forward Operating Base, Ngamdu, Borno state amongst others”.

