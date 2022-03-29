Justify your appointment, NYC tells new TETFund executive secretary

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has charged the executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Sunday Echono, to justify his new appointment by sustaining moral standard and fear of God in the discharge of his responsibility. The congress said the nation is watching him to provide exceptional leadership.

Speaking at a press conference in Lokoja, Tuesday, the leader NYC north central, Comrade Alfa Ebune, described the appointment of Echono, the new head of TETFUND, as a round peg in a round hole.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has made another appointment that is widely accepted with loud ovation and appreciation from the general public.

“Echono is a man with long standing records of commitment and dedication to work. In fact, some people describe him as ‘Amoeba’, meaning any office he occupies must function optimally to its responsibilities and he is known for his proficiency, resilience and hard work.

“We want to profoundly thank President Buhari for appointing Echono as the new executive secretary of TETFUND from the North central states of Nigeria who recently retired meritoriously from the Federal Ministry of Education as permanent secretary.

“We have no doubt in his performance in this well deserved appointment, given his track records of great achievements which is connected to his personal integrity, discipline, resilience, transparency and high quality leadership,” the NYC said.