JUSUN Kebbi branch re-elects Bawa as chairman 

The Kebbi state branch of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has returned Comrade Umar Bawa as chairman to pilot the affairs of the union for another four years.

Comrade Bawa, alongside members of his executives, were returned unopposed, a gesture that signified vote of confidence passed on the executives by the members.

Other executives elected are Comrade Kabiru Liman as Vice chairman, Comrade Mohammed S.S Dabai as Assistant Secretary, Comrade Ibrahim Lawal as treasurer and comrade Samira Isah Manga as the legal adviser.

Also, Comrade Abubakar Mohammed Kalgo was elected financial secretary, Comrade Garba Abdullahi as assistant financial Secretary, Comrade Usman Malami as organising secretary, Comrade Musa Anaruwa Gulma as PRO and Salihu Ibrahim as auditor.

In attendance at the event were Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Suleiman Mohammed Ambursa, National President of JUSUN, represented by the Vice President (North West), Comrade Abdulnasir Mohammed, NLC chairman in Kebbi state, Comrade Umar Halilu as well as other government functionaries.

In his remarks, Governor Bagudu urged labour unions in state to join hands with him to build an enviable Kebbi that others would emulate and copy

Bagudu who was described as a labour friendly governor, said Kebbj state was the first to implement the N30.000 minimum wage contrary to media reports that Kaduna was the first.

He urged both the Judiciary and Legislature in the state to always see themselves as parts of the government.