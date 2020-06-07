JUSUN warns El-rufai to hand off Judiciary in Kaduna

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Sunday warned the Kaduna state governor Malam Nasir El-rufai, to hand off Judiciary, adding that an arm of goverment cannot be an appendage of the other.



National President of JUSUN Comrade Marwan Mustapha in a statement describe as unacceptable the decision by the state government to put Judiciary under the Head of civil service in the state.



Comrade Marwan Mustapha said this is contrary to sections 6,5 and 4 of the 1999 constitution ( as amended) which talk about the doctrine of separation of power.



Marwan further said creating or appointing a permanent Secretary attaching to the State head of service to oversee the judiciary, which is an arm of government enshrined in the constitution, is making mockery of the law of the Federation.



According to JUSUN president section 318 of the constitution also differentiate between who is a public and a civil servants, hence the creation of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for Judiciary.



The Union leader however lamented that this ugly situation has lead to the members of the union in the state being owed salary for over two months.



He called on the Kaduna state government to rescind her decision and release money withheld belonging to the Judiciary to avoid industrial dispute.



“The attention of the National Secretariat of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has been drawn to the anomalies going in Kaduna state, where the state government moving judiciary as an arm of government to be under the Head of Civil Service of the State.



“We view this as contrary to the doctrine of separation of power which sections 6,5 and 4 of the 1999 constitution ( as amended) captured expressly. Also, section 318 of the constitution of the Federal Republic has segments who is a civil servant from a public servant, doing otherwise make mockery of the constitution.



“We therefore called on the state government to without further delay release the withheld funds belonging to the Judiciary for the past two months to guarantee industrial harmony in the state.



“For avoidance of doubt, we would not hesitate to pull our members out should this matter is not settle amicable within a shortest time.”

