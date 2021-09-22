Juve, Atletico Madrid move to capture Saka

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and are expected to make a move this season.

Saka has become an instrumental player for Mikel Arteta – having made five Premier League appearances and four starts so far this season.

The 20-year-old also played a fundamental role in helping England reach the Euro 2020 final this summer which they lost to Italy.

As a result, Arsenal will be reluctant to let their rising star leave the club this season and will therefore attach a hefty price tag to his name to deter any potential suitors.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus are keeping tabs on the Arsenal winger. However, they will face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid – who are also interested in Saka’s services.

Arsenal – who are fully aware of the growing interest in their youngster – will not let Saka leave the club for any less than £43million, according to reports.

Saka – who signed a new four-year contract in July last year- also forced himself into Gareth Southgate’s thinking for Euro 2020 after an excellent season with Arsenal