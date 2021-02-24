Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma chase Mata

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is reportedly being tracked by Serie A trio Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having featured only seven times in the Premier League this campaign.



According to The Sun, Juve, Inter and Roma have all shown an interest in the 32-year-old, who will see his current contract expire in the summer.

The Red Devils have the option to trigger a 12-month extension in Mata’s deal, but the club’s hierarchy are considering letting the midfielder go as they are not sure whether he fits in with their long-term plans.

Mata remains happy at Old Trafford despite struggling for minutes and Solskjaer values him as a key man around the club, having served more than seven years in a United shirt.



However, the former Chelsea man is also keen on a fresh challenge elsewhere in the final years of his career and leaving United remains an option in June.

Since joining United in 2014, Mata has made 267 appearances in all competitions and has won the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League.

