Juventus offer Ronaldo to Barcelona

Serie A champions Juventus have offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Juventus are trying to offload Ronaldo as they try to lower their wage bill.

The club have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and are looking to trim costs.

Ronaldo has had an immensely successful campaign for Juve, finishing as their top goalscorer with 35 in all competitions.

Also, it has helped them lift the Serie A title, though which was not enough to prevent their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon.

Following their Champions League elimination, Maurizio Sarri was sacked and Andrea Pirlo has been brought in – despite just being made the Under-23 boss nine days prior.

Balague claims the former Real Madrid star is paid a whopping €23m-a-year and the club have offered his services to a number of clubs – including Barcelona.

“The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to PSG is not so much that PSG are thinking of getting him, it is because Jorge Mendes has been given instructions to find a team for Ronaldo,” Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We’ve seen this in the last six months, he was linked to Real Madrid.

“They said no chance, he’s not coming back.

“And there’s been talks about the MLS because Juventus want to get rid of that wage.

“It is as drastic as that. He’s been offered everywhere, including Barcelona.

“I’m not sure if they can get rid of him easily [because] with the kind of money he still earns – 23million euros net – that he was earning at Real Madrid and I think he equalled those wages when he went to Juventus.

“Who is going to pay that kind of money?”