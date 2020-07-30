Juventus return to black/white home stripes for new season



Juventus have announced that a new design of their traditional black and white stripes jersey will be donned for their home matches in the 2020/2021 season.

And the new home kit officially described as signifying the Bianconeri ‘tradition, art, elegance, excellence and innovation’ will wow their fans who will step out in them with more bragging rights as Serie A champions.



Cristiano Ronaldo and company will don the new kit at home as Juventus hunt for their 10th Serie A title. They wore the block colour design this season to win the Italian top flight league title for the ninth time.

“Tradition, art, elegance, excellence, and innovation, all in a single shirt, or rather: the first official Juventus jersey for the 2020/21 season, which was unveiled today by adidas,” Juventus announce on their official website on Thursday.

“Tradition is represented by the return of the black and white stripes, which however present themselves in a new and more modern form. As such, here is the reference to contemporary art: the stripes are designed as a single brush stroke on the front and the sleeves, giving the kit a new and attractive design, all while maintaining the DNA of the club as well as showcasing the beginning of a new era.”



The announcement further said of the Juventus new home kit: “The colour gold, which is prevalent throughout the kit, adds a touch of elegance in the stripes, in the club logo and in the sponsor’s details. Excellence is given by the HEAT.RDY and KEEP COOL technologies, which keeps the players dry throughout the game, while AEROREADY – FEEL READY, offers similar benefits for the replica jersey

“Finally, innovation comes in the form of the latest evolution of the logo: a single symbol that alone is enough to represent Juventus in the world.