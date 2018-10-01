Kabiru Turaki best PDP presidential material – Industrialist

A prominent Kano based industrialist, Hajiya Uwani Malam Gwani has described the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Part, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki as the best presidential material that can turn the fortune of the country around.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano yesterday, Gwani said with the ambition of Nigeria becoming a prominent economic super power in Africa, there was the compelling need for a change of guard at the centre with the renowned legal luminary’s hands on the tiller, adding that he has what it takes to lead the country in the next dispensation.

According to her, the craze for economic dominance by a developing country like Nigeria, could only be feasible and realistic when people of Kabiru’s pedigree and stature stand to be recognized by those who were constitutionally vested with the power to vote a candidate of their choice during election, positing that of all the aspirants eyeing the presidency, Kabiru was strong enough to take the gauntlet.

She stated that with people like Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki in the saddle of authority industries that had folded-up over the years could be brought to lime-light with job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths to be gainfully employed, affirming that no nation could ever stand on its feet without the industrial sector waxing stronger.

“It is a matter for one to make a credible choice in voting the person to lead them in the next dispensation.

All I know is that Turaki has the clout and wherewithal to perform wonders.

In his capacity as a prominent legal luminary, he had possessed the knowledge of the constitution and can pull a surprise,” she said.

“As a former minister, he had proven his mettle to the satisfaction of every Nigerian.

He is today contesting for the most exalted office in the country.

His capacity and ability to deliver is never doubtful.

It is up to the delegates to decide and take the right decision.

I am highly optimistic that they would never make a wrong choice,” she added.

She called on other PDP’s presidential hopefuls to throw their weight behind anyone who emerges victorious during the forthcoming primaries without acrimony and rancour, stressing that the issue of victory in an ideal democratic setting should not be a do or die affair

