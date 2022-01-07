Kachia forum honours Murtala Dabo for service delivery

Kachia, headquarters of Kachia local government area of Kaduna state was agog as a political group, Kachia Political Forum organised a grand reception and award ceremony for one of its illustrious sons, Alhaji Murtala Dabo.

The ceremony which took place at the Government Secondary School Kachia, recently was well attended by people from all walks of life.

The chairman of the occasion, Mr. Gabriel Saleh Zok (Har), member representing Kachia/ Kagarko at the House of Representatives, said it is not everyone who is well-to-do that has his people at heart, up to the level of introducing innovations that would touch their lives.

Gabriel said Murtala Muhammad Dabo is a man with a big heart, and has done a lot to develop Kachia local government, Kaduna state and the country at large.

While commending the recipient for the honour, he charged other stakeholders in the area to emulate the kind gesture exhibited by the philanthropist, and help the people anytime the need arises.

Earlier in his address, chairman Kachia Political Forum, Mallam Isiyaku Musa, said what informed the honour done to Muhammad Dabo was “his exceptional service to humanity, brilliant leadership, absolute dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to the development of Kachia and its environs.”

Isiyaku commended Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai for giving their son the opportunity to serve in his administration.

Chairman of Kachia local government, Mr. Amos Bako, commended Dabo for the human and capital development in the area, and pledged to collaborate with him in the efforts to splash dividends of democracy on the people.

