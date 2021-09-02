Kad-SIECOM assures of credible conduct of LG polls

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (Kad-SIECOM) has concluded arrangements towards the success of the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

Electoral officer in charge of Jema’a local government area, Umaru Nuhu, gave the assurance on Wednesday during a one-day sensitisation programme organised by Jama’a Foundation, held in Kafanchan.

Nuhu explained that the commission has coded each electronic machine, based on the voter register of each ward and polling unit, which will make it impossible for anyone to cast his/her vote twice.

He said the machines have also been upgraded to use only Permanent Voter Cards in casting votes.

In a remark, the interim chairman, Jema’a local government, Ibrahim Dayabu Danladi, commended Jama’a Foundation for organising the meeting which he noted will go a long way to providing peaceful atmosphere for hitch-free elections.

He appealed to those seeking for elective positions during the forthcoming elections in the local government, to continue to caution their supporters against acts that will jeopardise the conduct of the elections.

Earlier, the National President, Jama’a Foundation, Alhaji Abdullahi Zubairu said the essence of the gathering was to sensitise the people on the forthcoming local government elections and the need for peaceful conduct, before, during and after the polls.