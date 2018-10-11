Kada 2018: Ex-NSC DG Yakmut heads interior Games squad 

The very last Director General of defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Alhassan Yakmut has been confirmed as the chairman, Main Organising Committee of Ministry of Interior Games slated for Kaduna.

Yakmut who was inaugurated alongside other members of the games committee in Abuja explained that the second edition of the competition scheduled between November and early December would be a breeding ground for sports Stars expected to make Nigeria proud in near future.

Military and Para-Military Officers over the years have over the years made represented Nigeria at various international outings.

The former NSC Supremo, now in charge of the board of Civil Defence, Immigration. Fire and Prisons Services explained further, “We are going to have Athletes compete in 12 sports including Taekwondo, Athletics, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Karate, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis. Badminton, football and Tug of War.

“1854 Athletes, 222 technical Officials, 100 Volunteers and than 200 security operatives will be performing one task or the other.

“It’s a grass roots sports development platform for able men and women in various para-military outfits. And target apart from ensuring steady fitness within the workforce is to harness talents for the country.”

Performing the inauguration ceremony, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar who tabled terms of reference for the committee, enjoined them to improve on the maiden edition.

Umar added, “the sole mandate of the Ministry of interior is to foster and ensure the maintenance of internal security and citizenship integrity for the promotion of good governance of the nation.”

