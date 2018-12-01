Kada 2018: Team NSCDC leads medals’ chase as curtains fall on MIGA

As 2018 edition of Ministry of Interior Games ends on Saturday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has opened wide gap on top of medals table in a highly competitive sporting outing, ongoing in Kaduna.

As at the time this report was being put together on Friday, NSCDC with mainly National and international-exposed Athletes were cruising on the medals summit with 69 medals, comprising of 38 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze.

In fact, of the available eight gold medals in taekwondo, being one of their strongest battle ground, NSCDC claimed six.

Overall, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) followed with 61 medals which consist of 21 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze.

The Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) followed behind with 29 medals, comprising one gold, 10 silver and 18 bronze medals.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) are with 21 medals, made of eight silver and 13 bronze medals.

Also, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) have one gold, five silver and seven bronze, while the Ministry of Interior have got two gold medals.

Meanwhile, the deputy Commandant General in charge of Administration for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Mohammed has promised to defend the number one position won in the first edition of MIGA.

According to him, “We thank God for the victories we have recorded so far. Our target of taking the first position as usual is materialising. We started planning very early for the games and our athletes are motivated to put in their best.

”Our athletes have been training within and outside the country in preparation for these games. We are taking part in all the games and we have over 300 athletes.

”We won the last edition in 2016 and we are going to also win this edition. As at this moment, we have won eight medals while others have between two or three, you can see that even from the beginning, we are leading the game, he said.

Mohammed said that athletes have been well motivated adding that they have no reason not to remain the best.