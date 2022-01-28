KADCCIMA estimates 3m tons of cargoes annually from neighboring countries

The Kaduna Chamber Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has estimated three million tons of cargoes annually from neighboring countries through the dry ports of the country.

The Chamber stated that the Nigeria is open to other neighboring countries such as Cameroon, Chad, Niger adding that Kaduna is a port of origin and the final destination in dry ports.

Deputy Director of the Chamber , Felix Oloruntoba Esq, noted this on Thursday during a courtesy visit by newly elected KADCCIMA executives to Blueprint Headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that all these will be brought together at the upcoming Kaduna International Trade Fair slated for February 25th -March 6th, 2022.

He said they intend to use the Kaduna International Trade Fair platform to showcase these opportunities.

He said, “ We want to give the business community a platform to everybody to utilize the opportunity to ventilate their successes and challenges to restrategise.

“The competition is no longer Nigerian competition but with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), ” he said .

Also , the Deputy President, Ishaya Idi who led the delegation explained that the upcoming International Trade fair is themed: “Restrategising Nigeria’s Economy for Global Competitiveness “.

He said the theme was carefully selected because the country’s economy needed to be re-strategised and the need to refocus the attention on the minds of manufacturers and service providers to invest in Nigeria.

“There is a focus on government on Blue economy country. We realized that very few people know about the Blue economy and to further understand it will be a way of promoting some people to go into the business and benefit from it ,”he said .

While responding, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Blueprint Newspapers, Salisu Umar assured the KADCCIMA delegation of continued support.

He said over the years, Blueprint has been part of KADCCIMA and they will reflect on the relationship that had existed for so many years, urging them to be there for the newspaper in the area of business.