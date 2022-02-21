KADCCIMA gets new President, deputies

Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu has promised to move Kaduna Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) forward as the new president of the chamber, while seeking support of other council members in achieving that.

Speaking after his investiture on Monday at the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex along Kaduna – Zaria highway, Suleiman, who took over from Hajiya Muheeba Dankaka, said they would abide by the oath administered on them in ensuring the progress and development of KADCCIMA.

Hon. Ishaya Idi and Alhaji Farouk Suleiman were the first and second deputy presidents.

“I assure you that with the cooperation of all council members, we would abide by the oath and see how we can move the chamber forward,” Suleiman said.

The grand patron of KADCCIMA and Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, tasked the new leadership to immediately reactivate the chambers website to make information about it and its activities open to investors, businessmen and the public.

Emir Bamalli, who was represented by the Makama Zazzau, said, “The president should reactivate, update and populate the website of Kaduna chambers of commerce as soon as possible. So that anybody seeking information about the Chambers can have it from the website.

“The new executive of KADCCIMA should immediately appreciate its responsibilities, and duties. You ate not here to play politics, to support one party or the other, you are here to serve the people. It is the responsibility of this Chambers to guard, and protect the business community in liaison with government.”

KADCCIMA Patron, Malam Abidu Yazid, tasked the new leadership to ensure that they promote commerce, trade, mining, industry, agriculture to boost businesses not only in Kaduna but across the North and Nigeria at large.