Kadpoly: Alumni body decries 16 ‘comatose’ years, tasks members on commitment

National President of Kaduna Polytechnic Alumni Association has Hon. Abba Anas Adamu decried its state of comatose for over 16 years, while urging members to rise up to their responsibilities, even as seven committees were set up to ensure it succeed.

Hon. Adamu while inaugurating the adhoc/standing committees of the association namely; Finance and General Purpose; Research and Development; Networking and Membership; International Relations; Disciplinary; Publicity; and Compendium, at Kadpoly main campus, Kaduna, tasked members to support the Institution and bring the Association back to life.

He said the caretaker committee was hampered by Covid-19 restrictions but despite that, they were able to hold a retreat in Abuja to identify challenges facing the institution.

Abba said they liaised with the National Assembly to see how Kaduna Polytechnics can start running degree programmes up to P.hd alongside its national diplomas.

“Having been moribund for over 16 years, the alumni association needs guidance and institutional support. The Polytechnic management called the meeting that birthed the caretaker committee that marked the revitalisation of our beloved association.

Members must remember that growing the association is our responsibility.

“Covid-19 provided us with our first activity. We provided support to not only our members but indigent neighbouring community members, students and staff of Kaduna Polytechnic during the difficult times of Covid. This support was essentially in the form of food stuff, namely rice, beans, and semovita; and also facemasks and shields,” he said.

He said the retreat of some stakeholders in Abuja in March “enabled us to identify problems of Kaduna Polytechnic and mapped out some solutions on the spot. A strategic committee has submitted a report for a more detailed action plan. The retreat set up a committee headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to liaise with the National Assembly with the view to allowing Kaduna Polytechnic to run degree programmes.”

Acting Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, Dr Suleiman Umar, who was represented by the Director Polytechnic Advancement, Dr. E. O. Lawal, said the school has waited for a while for the role of alumni.

“I urge the alumni to join hands with the management to make good impact. The committee members have been called to serve, so please dedicate yourselves to achieve the objective for which the committees were set up,” he said.

Chairman of the Research and Development Committee, Dr AbdulLateef Isa Shittu, who spoke on behalf of all committee members, assured the alumni association that they would do their best to ensure that the committees achieve their objective.

He said they would work hard not to fail.