Kadpoly crisis: Letter to education minister

Dear Mallam Adamu Adamu,

It is with a profound sense of respect that I write you this open letter. Before your appointment as minister, I was never in doubt that you possess the core competence to tackle the manifold problems plaguing Nigeria, especially the education sector.

Your writings over the years have provided insightful perspectives on many ailments plaguing our nation. With your appointment as minister of education by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, I was never in doubt that you would bring to bear your transparent disposition in tackling the rot pervading our education sector.

Anyone conversant with your antecedents must be at a loss why you have looked the other way, while a crisis of monumental proportion is threatening to destroy the Kaduna Polytechnic over the appointment of a substantive rector. From the news and commentaries trailing the narratives on the matter, it is clear that allowing the acting rector, Dr Suleiman Umar, to continue serving in his present capacity violates the Polytechnic (Amendment) Act 2019.

The Kaduna Polytechnic Governing Council had on November 17, 2021, lawlessly approved the extension of another six months for Dr. Umar to continue serving acting rector even when the Polytechnic (Amendment) Act 2019 clearly states: “In the case of vacancy in the office of the rector, the council shall appoint an acting rector who should not be in office for more than six months”.

In a brazen disregard to the Polytechnic (Amendment) Act 2019, some members of the Governing Council of the polytechnic were allegedly procured to approve the illegal extension for Umar. It is on record that similar scenarios had taken place in Mubi and Auchi polytechnics where acting rectors never had their tenures renewed after the expiration of the six-month period as provided by the law. Now, the questions: Why must it now be different in Kaduna Polytechnic for the law on non-renewal of six-month tenure for acting rector? Are there forces too powerful that are above the laws regulating the affairs of polytechnic in Nigeria? Why is Umar desperate to become a substantive rector?

The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris M. Bugaje, in November 2021 wrote a letter to Federal Ministry of Education, through the director, polytechnics, harping on the need to quickly overturn the premeditated illegality of the Governing Council.The NBTE declared: “This action of the Council amounts to violation of the Polytechnic Act and the ministry should approve steps to reverse this illegality. I had advised the Ag. Rector and Registrar verbally not to embark on extension of tenures but to no avail”.

It is pathetic that despite invitation by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education on both the Kaduna Polytechnic Governing Council and other relevant officials last year; it is weird that the illegality foisted on the polytechnic has not been terminated, instead the council is irrevocably committed to appointing Dr Umar as a substantive rector.

Honourable Minister, the deliberate exclusion of a university don from Kaduna State University (KASU), Professor Muhammad. S. Yahaya, is a clear pointer that the Governing Council is determined at all costs to pave the way for Umar’s appointment as substantive rector. The exclusion was aimed at arriving at a predetermined outcome of ensuring better candidates than Umar are excluded from the interview process. Where in the world was it ever heard that a professor was excluded from an interview conducted to appoint someone to head a polytechnic on account of their being a professor?

The university don, who has already written to your office to prevail on the Governing Council to rescind its decision in the interest of fairness, justice and the rule of law, lamented: “I have been illegally excluded from the interview for the post of Rector Kaduna Poly in a gross violation of my unalienable right and out of four other candidates that rose to the rank of Chief Lecturers from same institution. Three, including the current acting rector, were called for an interview while I was deliberately excluded which is very unfair. I believe I was also discriminated against on purpose in favour of selected and favoured candidates for the post, while we are all equal in the sight of the law”.

Insiders’ accounts have it that the Governing Council, in collaboration with some officials of FME, has completed arrangements to appoint Umar as substantive rector even if the heavens would fall. For such to happen in a ministry headed by your respectful person is most unfortunate. Some of us that are conversant with your sterling leadership qualities are at a loss why such an embarrassing episode is allowed to fester unchallenged under your able leadership.

More worrisome is the fact that Dr. Umar’s core competence is not in technical education, but in Math Education. In a modern polytechnic, it will amount to a grave error to appoint someone whose strength is hinged on Philosophy of Math than having the requisite technical knowledge to head a polytechnic. Having excluded certain people from participating in the interview, it is obvious that if Umar is appointed as substantive rector, then, a deluge of petitions may flood the ministry as the process leading to the submission of three names by the Governing Council is considered flawed in order to favour Umar.

Honourable Minister, you have left a trail of untainted integrity and absolute transparency in both past and present. Your inaction must not be interpreted to lend credence that you are incapable of acting because the chairman of the Governing Council, who is from Bauchi state, is related to you. The action of the council is not in tandem with your values of honesty and probity.

The Mallam Adamu Adamu that I know is beyond reproach and does not allow impropriety to fester. Honourable Minister, turn around your focus and stop the shameless unlawfulness going on in our Northern premier polytechnic. Sir, I appeal to your conscience to stop the travesty of the Governing Council. For now, the council has become an interested party to conduct an interview that is fair to all. Umar’s continued retention as Ag. Rector is a clear case of dishonesty against the system. He should step down from his present position for equity and justice to hold sway.

May the Almighty Allah grant you the strength to do what is right on this matter in order to save our polytechnic from further avoidable ridicule.

Abdullahi, a public commentator, writes from Minna, Niger state.