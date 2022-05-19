Kadpoly impunity and ASUP

Many parents and students always think that academic unions only go for strike to fight for more salary, welfare and sometimes to expose government to powerless position and ridicule. I am not one of those persons who see academic unions as selfish unions that only fight for their entitlements and look at what belong to students with less priority. Meanwhile, to some people, academic unions see themselves very big and think there is nothing that can be done without them, and they always proud around to show people that they can bend government at any time just for braggart. Though, for me I see them as freedom fighters that fight for the common students and the welfare of schools. I surely believed that without academic unions like Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP in Nigerian polytechnic schools will lose a lot.

Indisputably, it was like ASUP of Kaduna Polytechnic, Kadpoly, was in slumber when a lawless act took place in the institution. However, does it mean that ASUP only matters to its MoU with government because the government will doll out some money to them? What about the other MoU and conditions guiding their profession and students interest or are students less important to them because they are not money?

Clearly and openly, Kaduna Polytechnic has breached off Polytechnic ACT of 2019 which was an Act fought by ASUP but stayed mute on the issue and the whole atmosphere can cause a halt in the institution that can affect students’ welfare and studies.

To say the truth what really happened was, an acting rector of Kaduna Polytechnic whose tenure expired in November 2021 was appointed against the Polytechnic Act and the reappointed acting rector’s tenure is expiring on the 18th May, 2022 but to show some preference on the current rector a letter was sent to the Honourable Minister of Education for his reappointment again.

Moreover, recalling the antecedent of Kadpoly strikes which many students are praying not to over take the institution again were. In 2011 the reappointment of Dr. Danjuma Isa created a long strike of six month in Kaduna Polytechnic. Also in 2011 Kaduna Polytechnic went on strike on corruption and denial of ASUP members’ entitlement during the rectorship of Dr. Mohammed Bello Ibrahim and in 2015 Kaduna Polytechnic staff went on strike for poor state of infrastructure in the institution during the chapter ASUP chairmanship of Engr. Musa Ibrahim.

These are just few of Kaduna Polytechnic historical strikes that dented the image of the institution. Now that ASUP is careless, does it mean the ASUP national body and the Kaduna Polytechnic ASUP have no problem with the violation of its Act, the welfare of its students and other staff? Or does it mean Kadpoly acting rector is a sacred cow? The ASUP national and the chapter chairman will surely be blamed if anything happens to Kaduna Polytechnic students and the students will never forgive them. However, it will be good for Kaduna Polytechnic at this time to show sympathy and love for its students even for once if truly ASUP is for the interest of its staff and students. Nevertheless, petition and complains were written concerning Kaduna Polytechnic rectorship tussle but up to this moment ASUP of Kaduna Polytechnic has never said a word against the impunity.

As I write this, I believe it is the fear of many parents, students and staff of Kaduna Polytechnic and for the sake of education and the work of the staff of Kaduna Polytechnic ASUP Kaduna Polytechnic will be appreciated to commit itself to what is happening in Kaduna Polytechnic for the progress of Kaduna Polytechnic students. ASUP will be applauded if it extends its hands to the people concerned for a mistake not to repeat itself. As we await the response of ASUP to intervene in Kaduna Polytechnic rectorship impunity, we pray for the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, a fruitful deliberations and on an action that will favour the law for the good of Kaduna Polytechnic community and its entire students, amen.

Khamis Isah,

Kaduna

[email protected]

