KADSEMA donates relief materials to victims of Kaura LGA attacks

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) Wednesday donated relief materials to victims of Sunday’s attacks in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

Presenting the items, the executive secretary of KADSEMA, Muhammed Mu’azu Mukaddas, said they were meant to cushion the effects of the attacks on victims.

“I wish to convey approval of His Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai to provide these items as relief assistance to the communities attacked by bandits,” he stated.

Mukaddas listed the items to include 70 bags of rice, 30 bags of beans, 30 bags of garri, 10 bags of sugar, 10 cartoons of indomie, 5 kegs of palm oil, and 5 kegs of groundnut oil.

Others are 5 bags of salt, 2 cartoons of spaghetti, 2 cartoons maggi and 5 cartoons of sardines.

Mukaddas and the team conducted a quick assessment of the extent of damage and loss suffered by the communities.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims at his palace, the Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet, thanked the state government for its swift response to the incident.

He called for an end to the wanton destruction of lives and property in the area.

He also appealed for calm and cautioned the people against taking laws into their hands in the face of the unprovoked attacks.

Also speaking, the chairman of Kaura local government area, Siman Mathias, appealed to government to help rebuild houses that were destroyed in the attacks.

Mathias also called for deployment of more security personnel to the council.

Blueprint reports that 34 persons were confirmed killed and over 200 houses burnt during an attack by unknown gunmen on Agban community in Kaura.