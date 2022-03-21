KADSEMA partners UNICEF on natural disasters

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), weekend said it will partner with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on strategies to mitigate natural disasters.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Muhammed Mukaddas, stated this known during a courtesy visit to UNICEF office in Kaduna.

Mukaddas said the aim of the visit is to collaborate with UNICEF, which it described as a key partner in tackling the challenges facing vulnerable groups and affected populations during emergencies.

Mukaddas said the collaborative strategy included training its members of staff on emergency preparedness and response, contingency planning, disaster supply and logistics.

He said KADSEMA was the only agency saddled with the responsibility of coordinating international organisations and disaster management activities in the state.

“As stipulated by the National Disaster Framework, the agency has commenced addressing disaster issues from the grassroots level, which prompted the identification of nine persons per LGA in managing disasters.

“We hope to achieve disaster risk reduction at grassroots level in collaboration with all our international donors,” Mukaddas said.

Head of UNICEF, Kaduna, Zakari Adam, said women and children were the most vulnerable in times of emergency, hence the need for UNICEF to support KADSEMA in preparedness towards emergencies.

“Emergencies are always around us, but we can build on those disasters to accelerate development,” Adam said.