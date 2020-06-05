KadSUBEB to relaunch 2017/2018/2019 UBE procurement process

Kaduna state Universal Basic Education Board (KadSUBEB) has cancelled the 2017 and 2018 UBE intervention projects that were earlier advertised on March 4, 2020.

The executive chairman of the Board, Malam Tijani Abdullahi, said in a statement on Thursday that the cancellation was done by the board in order to follow due process.

The chairman said “the procurement exercise shall be re-launched, with the inclusion of the 2019 UBE intervention projects, which will be advertised to the public in due course.”

Tijani noted that the board had earlier postponed the procurement process indefinitely, as a result of the imposition of a state-wide curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “Consequently, in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the procurement process due to improper process management, as well as time lag created as a result of the curfew, the Board has decided to terminate the whole process.

“We advised all prospective bidders that have participated and paid tender fees for the 2017/2018 projects, to submit their account details for refund to the board’s email address – [email protected]”