Kaduna 100% ready for National Sports Festival – El-Rufai

Kaduna state government is ready to support the state contingent to participate fully in the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF), Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said.

Speaking when he received the National Sports Festival torch in Kaduna on Wednesday, el-Rufai said, “we are fully supporting the senior National Sports Festival and will fully be participating. We are happy the Festival Torch arrived here safely and we are praying it gets to its next destination peacefully,” he said.

Chairman Kaduna State House of Assembly Committee on Sports, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed expressed high expectation for the state team to the Festival, “our expectations are very high because we have a committed Governor who is willing to give moral and financial support”.

The Kaduna state Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Daniel Danauta said that, “Kaduna state team is ready ever than before to participate at the NSF and we assure the government and people of Kaduna state and the athletes that we have been blessed with of our readiness to excel”.

North West Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Olusola Luke said that the zone has organised it’s zonal eliminations while qualifiers have emerged, and they are fully prepared for the NSF.

“Everyone is prepared and are ready to present their teams,” he said.

The Festival Torch, departed the Ahmadu Bello Stadium at about 10:30am on Wednesday and was carried across Kaduna major roads, enroute the Kaduna State Government House where it was received by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

Top Kaduna based veteran and elite athletes, led by multiple medals winning Yohanna Waziri ran with the lit torch, accompanied by fanfare and pageantry.

