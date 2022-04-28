Kaduna: 17 children obtain APC governorship nomination forms for Shaaban

The seventeen children of a former House of Representatives member from Zaria, Hon. Sani Mohammed Shaaban, have purchased a governorship nomination forms for their father to contest the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The children believe that their father has what it takes to move Kaduna state forward from where governor Nasir El-rufai will stop in 2023.

Addressing newsmen after picking the forms Thursday in Abuja, the eldest daughter of Shaaban, Asmau Sani Shaaban, said the seventeen children put their resources together to pick the Expression of Interest and the Nomination forms.

According to Asmau, Shaaban has political pedigree of performance, hence people of Kaduna rooting for him to succeed governor El-rufai.

She said the ruling APC in Kaduna state has brought development to the state under governor El-rufai, and that her father will improve on the achievements.

She said: “We believe the number one thing is the issue of insecurity in Kaduna state. He believes the insecurity was as a result of lack of job for the people because if there were enough jobs, the insecurity wouldn’t be as bad as it is today. He would like to create more job opportunities for people so that idle people running around creating insecurity can stop.

“He (Shaaban) will improve the education sector of Kaduna state, he will improve economy and he will invite more people to invest in the state.”

When asked about the chances of her father, Asmau said: “We will like to believe that he has a higher chance of winning for Kaduna state because the people love him, the people admire him, and he has a personality who relates with the people, he’s a person who has empathy.”

