Kaduna 2023: Accept court verdict, join Uba Sani, group tells Sha’aban

The Uba Sani Support Organisation has urged Kaduna state All Progressives Congress gubernatorial aspirant, Hon. Sani Sha’aban to accept court verdict and work for the victory of the governorship candidate in the 2023 general election.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna had accepted the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primary in Kaduna state and affirmed Sen. Uba Sani as the duly elected APC gubernatorial candidate in the state.

Following the court verdict, the Uba Sani Support Organisation (USSO) called on Hon. Sani Sha’aban and his teeming supporters to accept the ruling of the court and close ranks with the Kaduna state campaign council for the victory of Uba Sani in the 2023 governorship election, Coordinator, Uba Sani Support Organisation (USSO), Dr Mijinyawa Bashir Bello said in an interview.

He said, “There is no doubt that Hon. Sani Sha’aban is one of the high ranking members of APC in Kaduna state having served as a member of the House of Representatives representing Zaria constituency and as a former governorship candidate of ANPP, one of the legacy parties that formed the APC, undoubtedly the biggest party in Africa. These among other achievements in politics and leadership arena made Hon Sani Sha’aban eminently qualified to contest for the APC governorship primaries in Kaduna state.

“His decision to contest is indeed a legitimate expression of his constitutional and democratic rights as a citizen of Nigeria and indigene of Kaduna state. It is also well within his democratic and constitutional right to seek legal redress in a court of competent jurisdiction, if he is not satisfied with the conduct of the governorship primary election.

“However, as a loyal and high ranking party member, we at Uba Sani Support Organisation (USSO) called on Hon. Sani Sha’aban and all his supporters to accept the verdict of the court in good faith and join the campaign train of Sen. Uba Sani to ensure his victory at the 2023 governorship election. As a true democrat and a very experienced politician, we don’t have any doubt that Hon. Sha’aban knows very well that in every election there is bound to be a winner.”