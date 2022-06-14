Kaduna 2023: Coalition endorses Maigari as Sani’s running mate

Ahead of the 2023 Kaduna state gubernatorial election, the Coalition of Southern Kaduna APC Volunteer Groups has endorsed Dr. Manzo Maigari as running mate to All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani for viable representation.

The group Tuesday said in a statement signed by its convener, Abeku Audu, that the former Commissioner for Agriculture and Commerce is one of the few politicians loved and respected in Southern Kaduna because of how he has been able to impact on the lives of the people.

He noted that Manzo is an exceptional political asset that must be deployed to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

“The Coalition of Southern Kaduna APC Volunteer Groups (CSKVG) wishes to congratulate Senator Uba Sani for emerging victorious as the governorship candidate of the APC in Kaduna state. We salute our party’s delegates for this choice and look forward to a resounding victory at the 2023 polls.

“As APC members and stakeholders in Southern Kaduna, we are resolved to rally support for the victory of our party in next year’s general elections. To attain this electoral success, we are concerned with the choice of the running mate. We find it expedient to call on the leaders of our party, especially from the Southern part, to tread with caution on the matter and ensure we get a candidate that would add value to the candidacy of Senator Sani.

“After painstaking assessment of running mate aspirants from Southern Kaduna, we have chosen Dr. Manzo Daniel Maigari, a former Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce under the first tenure of Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai.”

