Kaduna 2023: Dattijo visits Uba Sani, NASS members





Kaduna state Commissioner for Planning and Budget and ex-Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Malam Mohammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, has visited Senator Uba Sani at his National Assembly office in Abuja.

The visit, which is part of the consultation efforts embarked upon by Dattijo ahead of his official declaration to run for the governorship in Kaduna state, also saw the former commissioner for finance visit members of the National Assembly representing various constituencies of Kaduna state in their respective offices at the National Assembly to solicit for their support, guidance and prayers.

The meeting with the members of National Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (Iyan Zazzau) representing Zaria Federal Constituency and Caucus Leader of the House members, had other members in attendance including; Hon. Shehu Balarabe (Giwa/Birnin Gwari) Hon. Ibrahim Zayya (Igabi), Hon. Munir Ahmed (Lere), Dr Ibrahim Hamza (Soba) Hon. Mukhtar Chawai (Kauru) and Dr Hamisu Ibrahim (Kubau/Ikara).

According to Muhammad Sani Dattijo, the visit was part of his consultation plan with all stakeholders ahead of making known his intent to run for the governorship of the state in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“I am here to consult with my elder brother, Distinguished Senator Uba Sani and indeed other members of the National Assembly ahead of my intent to run for the Governorship next year insha Allah,” said Dattijo. Muhammad Sani Dattijo also visited the office of Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari representing Kaduna North Senatorial zone.

The consultation visit is in line with the objectives of running an issue based campaigns in the spirit of comraderie. “We must be guided that our consultations are done to ensure we run an issue based campaigns focused on the overall development of our state,” Dattijo said.