Kaduna 2023: Ex-commissioner heads 25-man Jamoh campaign media team

The Bashir Yusuf Jamoh Campaign Council has appointed a former Kaduna state Commissioner for Information, Hon Saidu Adamu, as Director, Media and Publicity of the 25-man team ahead of the epic governorship electioneering in the state.

Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, currently the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), is a frontline aspirant in the 2023 Kaduna state gubernatorial race.

The inauguration of the media team was conducted in Kaduna at the weekend by the Director General of Bashir Jamoh Campaign Council, Alhaji Lawal Aliyu Tanimu Silver, who charged the team to be steadfast, creative and responsive in their approach to the task.

Tanimu Silver stressed that the team’s job demanded total commitment to the realisation of positive outcomes at the polls, beginning with the upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Kaduna state.

Other principal officers of Bashir Jamoh 2023 Campaign Council who attended the inauguration of the 25-man media team included Hon Bege Katuka, Deputy Director General; Prof. Yusuf Dankofa, Director Legal Services; Arc Ahmed Yariman Buhari, Director of Organisation; and Hon Manasseh Istifanus, Director, Research and Planning.

Dr Jamoh, who last week visited several stakeholders in the state for consultations, is expected to make a formal declaration for his bid to contest in the 2023 Kaduna gubernatorial election in the coming weeks.

While affirming that the team was carefully selected, the Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign Council, Hon Saidu Adamu, expressed confidence in the ability of members of the team to discharge their duties with a high sense of responsibility in accordance with the goals, objectives and guidelines laid out for them.