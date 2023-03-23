Kaduna 2023 governorship election: Ashiru vows to recover mandate in Court

Kaduna state governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, Mohammed Isah Ashiru, has vowed to recover his mandate in court, saying that he has confidence in the judiciary and will not leave any stone unturned in achieving his mandate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Uba Sani, as the winner of the governorship election in the state after polling 730,002 votes, while Ashiru won 719,196 votes to emerge as runner-up. A difference of 10,806 votes.

The INEC declaration had since sparked protest from Ashiru’s supporters, while PDP described the election results as “daylight robbery”.

Ashiru told the media on Thursday that he will fight to a logical conclusion, using legal means to recover the mandate.

He however appealed to PDP supporters to remain calm, not to take law into thier hands, adding that Kaduna cannot afford to miss peace at this critical period of democratic journey.

“I have the confidence that we will recover the mandate. The mandate is not mine. The mandate is for the good people of Kaduna state. And I have the responsibility to make sure we recover the mandate. We will recover the mandate for the people by the special grace of God. We have laid down procedures and we have laws in the land on how to recover our mandate. Going to court is second opinion we have here.

“The first one is to seek administrative intervention by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The second is going to the court. The first court has to do with the tribunal, to Appeal court and to Supreme court. Let me assure you that we have confidence in Nigerian judiciary. And it is the last hope of the common man. I don’t have any fear going to court because I have confidence in the legal institution, and they will do justice to the case by the special grace of God.

“I want to assure you that our people are law abiding. They will never be part of disgruntled elements. We have processes that we will follow to retrieve our mandate. I want to assure that even if we are going on protest, it will be peaceful. I want to assure you that none of our members will be found wanting as long as keeping peace in Kaduna state. Kaduna state is fragile. The security situation is something that we are still battling in the state to get our two eyes closed while sleeping after years of APC administration.

“We will not encourage any of our members to do what is not correct. Peace is something that we must cherish and make sure that the state remains in peace. I want to thank the people of Kaduna for coming out en mass to cast their votes for the betterment of people of the state. I know they have done their best to elect the PDP for Sir Kashim Ibrahim House. But unfortunately because of the power that be, a lot of things had happened and the effect is what we have today. I want to assure you that Hon. Ashiru is law abiding and the supporters are law abiding and we will continuous to do same,” he said.

