Kaduna 2023: I’m under pressure to run for governor – Ex-NAHCON boss

The immediate past chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed, has stated that he was still consulting and praying before deciding whether to run for governor in Kaduna state in the 2023 elections.

Mohammed has come under pressure recently from prominent stakeholders and well-wishers in Kaduna state and beyond urging him to run for governor in order to consolidate on the gains being experienced in the state.

In an interview with journalists after attending a meeting of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) in Kaduna, which discussed the Continuous Voter Registration exercise being undertaken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he confirmed that he was aware of the clamour by political stakeholders in the state for him to vie for the governorship of Kaduna state.

He, however, said he was still consulting and praying over it.

“Yes, there are a lot of calls, agitations, advocacy and clamour from the society that I contest. But it is still under consideration. At the moment, I am at the stage of intensive prayers and consultation,” he said.

Mohammed, who is the principal partner at Compass Chambers in Abuja, promised to make his decision known soon.

On the poor state of participation of Kaduna electorates in the on-going voter registration exercise, he called for the establishment of a robust task force that will mobilise the population of voting age for the voter registration exercise.