Kaduna 2023:  Sha’aban our preferred choice – SSSG

Hon. Sani Mahamood Sha’aban (Danburan Zazzau) has been described as the “best candidate to bring about the much-needed change in Kaduna state” via the 2023 elections.

The arrowhead of the Hon. Sani Sha’aban Support Group (SSSG), Ibrahim Auwal, stated this in a chat with newsmen Friday in Kaduna.

The youth leader described as “worrisome,” the deterioration of the wellbeing of people in the state, adding that Kaduna state “is presently experiencing an all-time hike in the rate of unemployment, collapse of businesses and health care system, as well as monumental insecurity.”

Auwal further stated that they were drumming support for Sha’aban “because he is a tested and trusted candidate with leadership qualities and vast experience in governance, who is capable of designing a workable roadmap that will address all the challenges bedeviling Kaduna state.”

Auwal said the SSSG “will strive harder to canvass support for the emergence of Sha’aban as the next governor of Kaduna state so that he can bring about fresh ideas that will take the state to greater heights.”

According to him, Sha’aban will make an official declaration of his aspiration for the number one seat of Kaduna on March 11, 2022.