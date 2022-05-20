Kaduna 2023: Sha’aban threatens to dump APC over imposition

As primary election for various positions of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is getting nearer, a Kaduna state gubernatorial aspirants under the party platform, Alhaji Sani Mahmoud Sha’aban (Danburan Zazzau) has threatened to decamp from his party (APC) to another as the state government imposed a candidate on the party.

He gave the warning while inaugurating his team of campaign coordinators from across political wards drawn from the 8 local government areas in Kaduna North senatorial district; and zonal coordinators at the Ahmadu Bello University Hotels (Congo Conference Hotel) Zaria, Wednesday.

Sha’aban alleged that there was no justification in APC’s activities with regard to matters relating to delegates who were to participate in the party primary election.

He also alleged there was nowhere the state ward’s congress was held and elected the delegates.

He further alleged that the list of delegates for the state had been prepared, adding that the list was designed at the Government House at 3 am on Wednesday.

The aspirant stated that, already, seven political parties had teamed up with him to wrest power from the APC as long the party leadership and the state government is ready to violate the laid down rules and regulations governing the primary elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

