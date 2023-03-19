Kaduna 2023: Uba Sani alleges intimidation of party supporters in Kajuru, Zaria

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state and the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has alleged that voters were intimidated during Saturday’s gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

Speaking in an interview in Kaduna on Saturday, Sen. Uba Sani said APC supporters were intimidated and harassed in Kajuru and Zaria local government areas of Kaduna state to vote for a certain political party against their wish.

According to the Kaduna guber hopeful, “We have received reports of voters intimidation by the opposition party in Kajuru and Zaria local government areas of the state and we believe that INEC is working with the opposition to sabotage the process.”

Also speaking, the eldest son of Governor Nasir el-Rufai and House of Representative member-elect for Kaduna North, Bello El-Rufai, said that APC would win the governorship election in Kaduna state following the good track record of his father, Governor el-Rufai.

