Kaduna 2023: Uba Sani defeats Sha’aban, Abubakar, win APC guber ticket 

Senator Uba Sani has polled 1,149 votes to emerge the winner of the Kaduna state All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary and APC candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Sen. Sani defeated two other aspirants, ACG Bashir Abubakar (retd) who scored 37 votes and Alhaji Sani Mohammed Sha’aban who polled 10 votes in the election, which saw delegates from the 23 local governments cast their votes at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall of the Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

The returning officer, Barr. Anachuna Henry while announcing the result said, “the total number of delegates is 1,275, the total number of accredited delegates is 1,245, total votes cast 1,235, valid votes 1,196, invalid votes 39 and the aspirants received the following votes Sani Sha’aban 10 votes, Bashir Abubakar 37 votes, Distinguished Sen. Uba Sani 1,149 votes.



“I Barr. Anachuna Henry the chairman of the electoral committee hereby declared that Uba Sani having scored the highest number of votes and having met all the requirements as contained in the primary election guidelines is hereby declared winner of the Kaduna state APC governorship primary.”



In his acceptance speech, Uba Sani extended his hands of fellowship to the two other aspirants to support him in bearing the party’s flag come 2023, and to support him in steering the course of the state to glory, if the party secures victory in the general elections.



“This is the beginning of a journey of consolidation and continuity, we shall build on the wonderful legacy of our dear leader, Governor Nasir el-Rufai. Today is a showcase of superb organisation, patience and discipline by the delegates. I thank my co-contestant, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban and Alhaji Bashir Abubakar for their believe in the democratic process.



“I would reach out to these great politicians and extend my hands of fellowship to them. I will be happy if they can work with me. We shall take Kaduna state to greater heights, we shall not fail our people,” the gubernatorial candidate said.

