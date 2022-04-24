Kaduna 2023: Uba Sani gears for action, unveils guber campaign committee





In a major step up in activities for the actualisation of his aspiration, top contender for the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship ticket in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has inaugurated a high-powered committee to steer his campaign.

Unveiling the committee in Kaduna, Uba Sani, the current senator representing Kaduna Central, said the move was meant to actualise his Kaduna State Consolidation and Continuity Project.

The Uba Sani Gubernatorial Campaign Steering Committee has Professor Muhammad Sani Bello (Mainan Zazzau) as Chairman with Honourable Benjamin Jock as Secretary.

The 45-member committee comprises 23 Focal Persons representing each of the 23 local government areas and 24 others drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state will give policy and strategic direction to the Uba Sani Governorship Project, as well as fashion and implement effective strategies to ensure his success at the primaries and the general elections.

Present at the event were the Chairman, Kaduna State APC Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (Iyan Zazzau ), Hon. Ahmed Munnir from Lere, Hon. Ibrahim Hamza from Soba and Hon. Hamisu Kubau from the Ikara/Kubau federal constituency.

Other dignitaries were Hon. Mukhtar Ladan from Makarfi/Kudan federal constituency and Hon. Mukhtar Zakari of Chawai Kauru federal constituency.

Also at hand to grace the occasion were the Majority Leader, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, Hon Auwalu Yaro Maikyau, and Hon. Yusuf Dahiru.

A delegation of local government chairmen was led to the inauguratiin by the Chairman, ALGON, Kaduna State chapter, Hon. Abubakar Buba.

Other chairmen present included Hon. Shuaibu Bawa Jaja (Kudan), Hon. Bashir S Zuntu (Kubau), Hon. Sadeeq Salisu (Ikara), Hon. Mukhtar Balony (Kaduna North), Hon. Aaron Bako (Kachia), Hon Bashir Dawaki (Kauru), Hon. Yunana Markus Barde (Jema’a ), Hon. Abubakar Shehu (Giwa), Engr. Aliyu Idris (Zaria), Hon. Kabiru Jarimi (Kaduna), and Engr. Mohammad Usman Magu (Sabon Gari).

The occasion was also graced by former members of the House of Representatives, such as Hon. Abubakar Mamadi, Hon. Ibrahim Zero, Hon. Kabir Umar, Hon. Abdulkadir Global and Hon. Ruth Ango.

A former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aminu Abdulfatah, was also in attendance, as well as Mrs. Charity Shekari, wife of the late deputy governor of Kaduna state, Stephen Shekari.

