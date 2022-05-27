Kaduna 2023: Uba Sani wins APC guber ticket

Senator Uba Sani has polled 1,149 votes to emerge the winner of the Kaduna state All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary and APC candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

He defeated two other aspirants, ACG Bashir Abubakar (retd) who scored 37 votes and Alhaji Sani Mohammed Sha’aban who polled 10 votes in the election, which saw delegates from the 23 local governments cast their votes at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall of the Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

The returning officer, Barrister Anachuna Henry while announcing the result said, “The total number of delegates is 1,275, the total number of accredited delegates is 1,245, total votes cast 1,235, valid votes 1,196, invalid votes 39 and the aspirants received the following votes Sani Sha’aban 10 votes, Bashir Abubakar 37 votes, Distinguished Sen. Uba Sani 1,149 votes.”

In his acceptance speech, Uba Sani said, “This is the beginning of a journey of consolidation and continuity; we shall build on the wonderful legacy of our dear leader, Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i. Today is a showcase of superb organisation, patience and discipline by the delegates. I thank my co-contestant, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban and Alhaji Bashir Abubakar for their belief in the democratic process.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

