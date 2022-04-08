The Danburan Zazzau, Hon. Sani Mahamood Sha’aban, has been described as the best candidate to bring about the much needed change in Kaduna state ahead of the 2023 elections.

Arrowhead of the Sani Sha’aban Support Group (SSSG) movement, Ibrahim Auwal, made this known to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, saying the politician’s emergence would bring succor to the beleaguered state and restore hope back to the once bubbling North West state.

The youth leader described as worrisome, the deterioration in the wellbeing of people in the state, adding: “Kaduna State is presently experiencing an all time hike in the rate of unemployment, collapse of businesses and health care system, as well as monumental insecurity.”

Ibrahim Auwal further stated that they are drumming support for Hon. Sani Sha’aban because he is a tested and trusted politician with leadership qualities and vast experience in governance, who is capable of designing a workable roadmap that will address all the challenges bedeviling Kaduna state.

Auwal pledged that the SSSG will strive harder to canvass support for the emergence of Hon. Sani Sha’aban as the next governor so that he could bring about fresh ideas that would take the state to greater heights.

He also used the opportunity to disclose that Hon. Sani Sha’aban will make an official declaration of his aspiration for the number one seat of Kaduna State on Monday, 11th March, 2022.