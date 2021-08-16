Kaduna: 3 killed, 1 injured in fresh Zango Kataf attack

Fresh attack by unknown gunmen in Goran Gida, Gora district of Zango Kataf local government area has led to the killing of three people, while leaving one person injured. A car was also burnt during the attack.



Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna on Monday.



He said acting governor, Hadiza Balarabe, has expressed condemnation and sadness on the attack.

“The Kaduna state government has received a report detailing an attack in Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf LGA, which left three residents dead and one injured.



“According to the report, the unidentified attackers entered the village late last night and killed the following persons: Amos Bulus, Bulus Swam, Simon Akut. One Kezia (full name unknown) was injured and is receiving treatment.

One car was burnt by the assailants.

“Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the reports with sadness and condemned the mindless attack on innocent citizens. She sent condolences to the families of the deceased, as she prayed for the repose of their souls. The Acting Governor also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.

“Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the area,” Aruwan added.