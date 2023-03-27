Kaduna: 9 Kaduna candidates congratulate Uba Sani 

The gubernatorial candidates of nine political parties in the just concluded 2023 governorship elections in Kaduna state have paid a congratulatory visit on the Kaduna state governor-elect, Sen. Uba Sani pledging their readiness to work with him to move the state forward.

The various political parties whose guber candidates, their running mates and party chairmen visited Sen Sani to congratulate him on his victory in the 2023 guber polls include; Action Alliance (AA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Boot Party (BP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Action People’s Party (APP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party (A) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Sen. Uba Sani in his response commended the gubernatorial candidates and party chairmen for their support. He lamented that an opposition party tried to divide the state by campaigning based on religion, while assuring them that his administration will ensure that everybody is treated equally without any discrimination irrespective of their religion or ethnicity, whether they voted him or not.

