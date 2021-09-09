Kaduna abolishes third term, reopens schools Sunday





Kaduna state government has abolished third term for the 2020/2021 academic session, as public and private primary and secondary schools are ordered to resume new term, new session on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



Kaduna state government ordered schools to summarise their second term programme for the 2020/2021 session and vacate for the second term holiday in July 2021 at the height of insecurity as schools became vulnerable for bandits who kidnap students for ransom at will.

The three weeks holiday was later extended indefinitely by the Kaduna state government “to address the insecurity”.



But a statement on Thursday signed by the Director General Kaduna State School Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA), Hajiya Ummi K. Ahmed, and made available to Blueprint ordered all basic and post basic public and private schools to resume for the 2021/2022 academic session on Sunday September 12th, 2021.



The order thus abrogated the third term of the 2020/2021 session, even as the first term for the new academic session is expected to run for 14 weeks ending on Friday, December 17th, 2021.



According to Ummi Ahmed, the primary and secondary schools will enjoy three weeks break between Saturday December 18, 2021 and Friday January 8, 2022 before resuming for the second term on Sunday January 9, 2022. The second term will run for 14 weeks before coming to an end on Friday April 8, 2022.



There would three weeks holiday between Saturday April 9, 2022 to Saturday April 30, 2022. Third term will commence on Sunday May 1st, 2022 and run for 14 weeks coming to end on Friday August 5, 2022. The students and teachers will enjoy four weeks ‘long vacation’ from August 6th, 2022 to September 3rd, 2022.

The primary and secondary schools in Kaduna state will resume for a new 2022/2023 session on September 4th, 2022. The first term will run for 14 weeks ending on Friday December 17th, 2022.



Umma, in the statement issued to all education stakeholders in the state, urged “all Public and Private Basic and Post Basic Schools in the state to comply with the provision of the calendar. National Holidays shall be observed as may be directed by the federal or state government. If it becomes necessary to make alteration on the calendar, all concerned shall be notified accordingly.”