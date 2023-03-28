Kaduna –Abuja train attack: Kaduna government accounts for items belonging to victims  

Following the Kaduna-Abuja AK9 train attack a year ago, the Kaduna state government has accounted for items belonging to the train attack victims, noting that 94 items were claimed by the owners, while 16 bags and various loose items remain unclaimed.

A statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, on the anniversary of the attack Tuesday said items found by the state government and collected by the train attack victims include certificates, documents, passports, car and house keys, cash, ATM cards, mobile phones, tablets, laptops and their accessories, books, perfumes, as well as clothing and jewellery items.

“Exactly one year ago, on the 28th of March 2022, a horrendous attack was launched by terrorists on the Kaduna bound train from Abuja. The terrorists derailed the train at around 7pm by setting off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to blow up a section of the track. They then opened fire on the coaches, and kidnapped scores of passengers from the train. In the heat of the confusion, a terrified passenger finally alerted the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on the exact location of the train, which was traced to Kasarami-Audujongom general area of Chikun LGA.

“Immediately, Major General KI Mukhtar, the then GOC 1 Division and Brigadier General UT Upuene, then Garrison Commander moved with their brave troops to secure the train and rescue the remaining passengers. Subsequent developments confirmed that nine passengers were killed in the attack, with over 60 kidnapped and more than 20 injured. Passengers injured were successfully evacuated by the troops, staff of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency and other humanitarian volunteers, along with the remains of the slain passengers.

“After the search and rescue, troops carefully secured passengers’ luggage and thereafter handed them over to the Kaduna state government on 31st March 2022. Also supplied was a detailed inventory of over 100 items of luggage and several loose belongings carefully labeled. Records confirmed that nine victims had already collected their belongings directly from the 1 Division Headquarters. The Kaduna state government can now report that between 3rd April and 17th November 2022, 62 persons (victims of the attack or their relatives) came forward to claim 94 items of luggage containing a range of personal items.

“Other loose belongings identified and retrieved from the Kaduna state government by their owners include certificates, documents, passports, car and house keys, cash, ATM cards, mobile phones, tablets, laptops and their accessories, books, perfumes, as well as clothing and jewellery items. As of the time of this update, 16 bags remain unclaimed, along with an assortment of loose belongings including prayer mats, books and clothing items.”

